comscore 1 dead after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

1 dead after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park

  • Today

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. >> One person has died after a motorboat flipped on the Colorado River, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.

The boat overturned shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday and emergency medical personnel treated and transported injured patients, park officials said.

It was unclear how many people on the motorboat were injured and park officials didn’t immediately send any updates Sunday.

Park officials said the motorboat flipped at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island in the middle of the river that divides the river into left and right channels.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man in 30s in stable condition after moped crash

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up