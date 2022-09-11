1 dead after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. >> One person has died after a motorboat flipped on the Colorado River, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.
The boat overturned shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday and emergency medical personnel treated and transported injured patients, park officials said.
It was unclear how many people on the motorboat were injured and park officials didn’t immediately send any updates Sunday.
Park officials said the motorboat flipped at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island in the middle of the river that divides the river into left and right channels.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.