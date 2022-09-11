Power restored to majority of 2.4K customers in Makaha, Hawaiian Electric says

Hawaiian Electric Co. has restored power to 2,433 affected customers in the Makaha area following an outage early this morning, according to a tweet. Seven customers remain without power as crews continue to replace broken poles near Kehau Beach Park, Hawaiian Electric said.
Crews were investigating the power outage as of 7:50 a.m. today.
