Top News

Power restored to majority of 2.4K customers in Makaha, Hawaiian Electric says

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 am

Hawaiian Electric Co. has restored power to 2,433 affected customers in the Makaha area following an outage early this morning, according to a tweet. Seven customers remain without power as crews continue to replace broken poles near Kehau Beach Park, Hawaiian Electric said.

Crews were investigating the power outage as of 7:50 a.m. today.

