Japanese visitor, 73, dies after being found in shallow water off Waikiki

A 73-year-old visitor has died after bystanders found him unresponsive in shallow waters off Waikiki Sunday.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified him today as Hiromi Onishi of Japan. An autopsy is expected to be performed today to determine the exact cause of death.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department said bystanders found him unresponsive in the water off of the Hilton Hawaiian Village at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

They brought him to shore and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation until EMS personnel arrived and took over.

Honolulu police said Onishi was taken to Straub Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. There were no signs of foul play.