Honolulu police seek 2 suspects after armed robbery at Ala Moana Center

Honolulu police say they are looking for two male suspects after an armed robbery at Ala Moana Center Wednesday.
The suspects, who had a firearm, entered a luxury retail store at the shopping center at about 2:15 p.m., took a pair of sunglasses and fled, police said.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
A description of the suspects was not immediately available.
