Suspect charged for alleged murder, burglary at Hawaiian Beaches

A 36-year-old man had been charged with murder following a violent burglary at a Hawaiian Beaches residence on Thursday morning.

Michael Dwayne Carvalho II was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal property damage.

At around 5 a.m. Thursday, Hawaii island police were called for an active burglary at a Kahakai Boulevard residence that was reportedly being renovated and wasn’t supposed to be occupied.

Police at the scene found shattered glass windows and fresh footprints. They later found Carvalho hiding behind a stone wall bordering the property and arrested him.

Upon further investigation, police found the body of 34-year-old Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga in a grassy yard on the property with blunt force trauma-type injuries to her head and body. She was brought to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined he had died from the blunt force head injuries and strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Carvalho was arrested in suspicion of the murder of Mauga and assault of a police officer this morning while incarcerated.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.