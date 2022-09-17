Large quake near Taiwan poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A large earthquake near Taiwan did not generate a Pacific-wide tsunami that would threaten Hawaii, authorities said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Oahu said the 7.2-magnitude quake struck at 8:44 p.m. Saturday Hawaii time, but posed no threat to Hawaii.
The U.S. Geological Survey listed the magnitude at 6.9 and said it was centered about 54 miles southeast of Lagu, Taiwan, at a depth of 6.3 miles
