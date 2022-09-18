comscore Pedestrian struck by car Saturday night in Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Pedestrian struck by car Saturday night in Honolulu

  • Today

A pedestrian was struck by a car on Saturday night near the Best Buy store in Honolulu.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that they were called to treat 48-year-old man who was in critical condition around 9:50 p.m. after he was “struck by car at unknown speed” and “sustained injuries to head and torso.”

EMS said they gave the man life saving treatment and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.

The Honolulu Police Department traffic division said they were not called to the incident and did not do a report.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up