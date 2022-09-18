Pedestrian struck by car Saturday night in Honolulu

A pedestrian was struck by a car on Saturday night near the Best Buy store in Honolulu.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that they were called to treat 48-year-old man who was in critical condition around 9:50 p.m. after he was “struck by car at unknown speed” and “sustained injuries to head and torso.”

EMS said they gave the man life saving treatment and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.

The Honolulu Police Department traffic division said they were not called to the incident and did not do a report.