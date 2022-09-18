Las Vegas Advisor: Station Casinos begins demolition of 2 properties

After announcing that it would demolish its four shuttered casinos, it didn’t take long for Station Casinos to start the process.

Announced barely two months ago, Station is demolishing Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson, with a stated intention to sell off the land, once it’s vacant, for noncasino developments.

Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas, along with the recently closed Wild Wild West on Tropicana just west of the Strip, will also be razed, but when that will happen is so far unknown. Station says it will build a high-end resort at the Wild Wild West location.

Silverton apartments: Plans have been approved for Silverton to build a five-story, 290-unit apartment tower adjacent to its parking garage. The complex will include an indoor golf simulator and a courtyard with a bocce-ball court. The new tower is separate from the Silverton Village project that’s in development. A timetable for the building of the new tower was not released.

New rides at Circus: Circus Circus has opened three new rides at its indoor Adventuredome amusement park. All three are for the little ones: Twistin Tea Cups, Kiddie Swings and mini Go Karts. All-inclusive ride-all-day tickets are $60 for those 4 feet and taller, $30 for shorter than 48 inches.

Orange lobster: A delivery of live lobsters to Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa contained a rare orange lobster (estimated at 1-in-10 million). As soon as he saw it, owner Barry Dukake knew how rare it was and delivered the orange crustacean to the SeaQuest Las Vegas aquarium at the Boulevard Mall (east of the Strip), where it will be on display till succumbing to natural causes.

Question: Did the Circa football contest make it to its goal of 6,000 entries?

Answer: Circa Million IV drew 4,691 entries, creating an excess of more than $1.3 million in the prize pool. Circa Survivor also needed 6,000 entries to hit breakeven and got there with 6,133.

