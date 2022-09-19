Police search for suspects in daylight armed robbery in downtown Honolulu

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after two suspects allegedly took a purse from a 60-year-old woman in downtown Honolulu Saturday.

The robbery occurred in the area of Nuuanu Avenue and Vineyard Boulevard at about 3:45 p.m.

Police said a man and woman took the woman’s purse while brandishing a handgun. The pair then fled in a blue Nissan.

Police said the victim sustained cuts when she fell to the ground during the robbery.

There are no arrests as of this morning.

The victim told police the male suspect was heavyset. Further details on the suspects were not immediately available.