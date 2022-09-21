An easy chickpea salad with nutty flavor

The salty, nutty and gloriously savory flavors of gim — the Korean roasted and seasoned seaweed — anchor this easy chickpea salad. Packed with umami, sheets of crisp gim are finely chopped into onyx-black confetti, speckling the sesame oil and mayonnaise-bound chickpeas. (Note that Japanese nori, the unseasoned sheets of seaweed used for sushi, are too dry and will not work in this recipe.) As it sits, the salad absorbs the dressing and the raw red onion mellows out beautifully, which means this is an ideal contender for making ahead and lugging to picnics whenever.

Chickpea Salad with Gim

Ingredients:

• 4 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

• 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

• Pinch of granulated sugar

• Salt and black pepper

• 1 small red onion, finely diced (about 1 cup)

• 20 grams gim (roasted, salted seaweed), finely chopped

• 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed

Directions:

To a large bowl, add the mayonnaise, sesame oil, rice vinegar and sugar. Season with salt and pepper and whisk until smooth.

Add the red onion, gim and chickpeas to the bowl and toss to combine.

Serve immediately or pack in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Total time: 5 minutes, serves 4.