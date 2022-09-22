First responders at scene of brush fire in Whitmore Village area

A brush fire in the Whitmore Village area has closed down the southbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway and Whitmore Avenue, the City and County of Honolulu has reported.
Police and firefighters are at the scene of the fire, located around the intersection of the two roads.
The city is asking drivers to use alternate routes.
