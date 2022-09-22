comscore First responders at scene of brush fire in Whitmore Village area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

First responders at scene of brush fire in Whitmore Village area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A brush fire in the Whitmore Village area has closed down the southbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway and Whitmore Avenue, the City and County of Honolulu has reported.

Police and firefighters are at the scene of the fire, located around the intersection of the two roads.

The city is asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Brissett, Browns rebound from collapse to beat Steelers

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up