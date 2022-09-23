1,000 bikes expected to hit the road for Honolulu Century Ride this Sunday

The 39th Honolulu Century Ride will be held in person this Sunday for the first time since 2019, and the Hawaii Bicycling League is asking drivers to share the road with aloha.

Some 1,000 cyclists are expected to join the ride Sunday, which starts at Kapiolani Park and winds along Oahu’s east and windward coasts and back.

The 100-mile ride starts at 6:21 a.m. at Kapiolani Park, then passes by Diamond Head on the way to Sandy Beach in Hawaii Kai and Makapuu lookout. It moves through Waimanalo, Kailua and Kaneohe, and continues along Kamehameha Highway on the windward coast before a turnaround at Swanzy Beach Park in Kaaawa.

Some riders will opt for a shorter ride, such as 25, 50 or 75 miles, the League said, and turn around at certain points before reaching the 100-mile turnaround.

Motorists need to be aware that throughout the morning and early afternoon, riders may be going in both directions along a rather narrow highway. Delaying travel, using alternative routes and “aloha-spirit” patience would help everyone, the League said.

“This family-friendly, non-competitive event has participants ranging from 7 to 79 years old,” said Hawaii Bicycling League executive director Travis Counsell in an email. “With aid stations every 10-15 miles, supported by hundreds of volunteers, this event is all about having fun on two wheels!”

The Honolulu Police Department will also be present along the course for added safety, and mechanical help will be available.

All funds raised support the nonprofit Hawaii Bicycling League’s advocacy and education initiatives to get more people bicycling and to make Hawaii roads safer for everyone, whether driving, walking or cycling.

This year, there is also a new “Bike and Bus option” for cyclists who want to ride 50 miles to Swanzy Beach Park and then take a bus back to Kapiolani Park. Friends and family members can buy a ticket to take the bus from Kapiolani Park out to meet their rider at Swanzy Beach Park and then ride back to the finish-line festival, but pre-registration is required.

More information and registration is available at hbl.org/hcr.