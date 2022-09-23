comscore Oahu grand jury indicts Nevada man in 1972 cold-case killing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu grand jury indicts Nevada man in 1972 cold-case killing

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:09 pm

  • COURTESY RENO POLICE DEPARTMENT Tudor Chirila

  • COURTESY HPD Nineteen-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson was discovered with multiple stab wounds in her apartment at 2222 Aloha Drive in Waikiki on Jan. 7, 1972.

A 77-year-old Reno man, suspected in the 1972 killing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in Hawaii, was indicted this morning on one count of second-degree murder.

An Oahu grand jury indicted Tudor Chirila, who was arrested in Reno, Nevada, where he remains in custody pending extradition to Hawaii.

The Honolulu Police Department and DNA analysts were able to crack the 50-year-old cold case using new technologies.

Anderson was stabbed more than 60 times at her Waikiki apartment.

Chirila, a former deputy attorney general in Nevada, has been fighting extradition, telling a Reno judge Wednesday his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested at a hospital last week, according to the Associated Press.

The judge told Chirila that any challenge of his arrest would have to be in a Hawaii court, but he agreed to appoint a public defender and scheduled a hearing for Oct. 3.

