Hawaii conservation officers confiscate 2 boats, illegal fishing net from man in Kaneohe Bay

State officers confiscated more than 1,000 feet of lay net and two small boats from a man near the Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kaneohe Bay.

Acting on a tip, Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers Friday morning observed a 34-year-old Kaneohe man towing two boats into the water, allegedly to retrieve an illegal fishing net, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release.

Officers contacted the man when he came to shore, cited him and confiscated the boats and the net, in which “a lot” of fish were caught, as evidence.

The man is scheduled to appear in Kaneohe District Court on Nov. 3.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity can reach DOCARE via the DLNRTip app or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 808-643-3567.