Kapolei woman, 27, dies after fall from Luakahi Falls in Nuuanu

A woman has died after taking a 40- to 50-foot fall from a waterfall at Luakaha Falls Trail in Nuuanu last Thursday, the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office confirmed.

She has been identified as Christyn Fragas, 27, of Kapolei. The cause and manner of death are still pending.

At 12:13 p.m. last Thursday, Honolulu firefighters responded to a 911 call for a woman who was unconscious after a 40- to 50-foot fall from a waterfall at Luakaha Falls Trail, accessed via the Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu, shortly after noon on Thursday.

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 12:26 p.m.

Firefighters hiked up the trail and found the patient at 12:43 p.m. and took over CPR from bystanders. According to HFD, the woman had no pulse, was not breathing and was unresponsive upon their arrival.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the woman to a nearby landing zone at the Board of Water pumping station, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 12:53 p.m. EMS treated her with advanced life support and transported her to a hospital in critical condition.

Day permits are required from the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife to access Lulumahu Falls Trail, which is on restricted watershed property. The permit asks applicants to clean their hiking boots and clothing prior to entry to prevent the spreading of noxious weeds.

It also notes the area is open to public hunting and lists hazards, including falling rocks, slippery rocks, flash floods and falling trees.

The trail has become increasingly popular and is widely featured in online blogs and posts.