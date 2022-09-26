Man, 43, arrested for allegedly throwing jar at motorist in Ala Moana area

Honolulu police arrested a 43-year-old man after he allegedly threw a jar at a woman while she was in her vehicle in the Ala Moana-Kakaako area Sunday.
Police said a 27-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle with the windows rolled down in the 800 block of Sheridan Street when the suspect approached her and started an argument at about 8:20 a.m.
The suspect and victim are not known to one another.
Police said the suspect then threw a jar at the woman through the open car window, causing her pain.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
