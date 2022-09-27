comscore Firefighters still working on week-old brush fire between Kahuku and Laie | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters still working on week-old brush fire between Kahuku and Laie

Firefighters have been trying to extinguish a brush fire in an area between Kahuku and Laie that’s been burning for over a week, the Honolulu Fire Department has confirmed.

HFD today said that its firefighters, along with personnel from the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the U.S. Army, are working to put out the brush fire that started on Sept. 19.

The fire department, in an email to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, said the “lack of accessibility for ground crews and apparatus, dangerous terrain, heavy canopy for the air crews and the deep-seated nature of the fire” have made extinguishing the fire a challenge.

No structures are threatened by the brush fire.

No additional information was provided. HFD did not respond to an inquiry about the size of the fire.

