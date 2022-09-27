Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes southwest rift zone of Kilauea volcano

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the southwest rift zone of Kilauea early this afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck at about 12:44 p.m. and was centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Pahala and 39 miles south-southwest of Hilo at a depth of about 20 miles, according to the USGS, which initially listed the magnitude at 4.2.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake did not generate a tsunami but people in the area may have experienced shaking.
The USGS’ “Did you feel it?” self-reported online survey received dozens of immediate responses from thoughout the Big Island.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.