Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes southwest rift zone of Kilauea volcano

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the southwest rift zone of Kilauea early this afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at about 12:44 p.m. and was centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Pahala and 39 miles south-southwest of Hilo at a depth of about 20 miles, according to the USGS, which initially listed the magnitude at 4.2.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake did not generate a tsunami but people in the area may have experienced shaking.

The USGS’ “Did you feel it?” self-reported online survey received dozens of immediate responses from thoughout the Big Island.