Puna man charged following shooting in Eden Roc

A Puna man has been charged with attempted murder and numerous firearms-related offenses following a shooting in Eden Roc.

Shane Fann, 40, of Mountain View allegedly shot a 42-year-old man Monday night in the area, police said.

At around 9:15 p.m. Monday, the alleged victim of the shooting called the Hawaii Police Department and said he had been shot and was driving to get himself treatment. He met with police and the Hawaii Fire Department at a convenience store parking lot in Mountain View.

The man had potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds to his left forearm and “facial area,” according to HPD. He remains hospitalized but is now in stable condition.

Shortly after receiving the first call, HPD received a call from another man who said he was involved in a shooting outside his residence on Waiamaka O Pele Road. He said he had been shot at and fired back.

Police responded to that call and arrested Fann. Fann was not injured, HPD said.

HPD later recovered a firearm and ammunition after searching Fann’s vehicle and residence.

He was charged today with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearm prohibited, two counts ownership or possession of ammunition prohibited, carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways.

His bail has been set at $1,150.000. He remains in custody pending his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon at the Hilo District Court.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area or who may have information on this incident to contact HPD’s nonemergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Casey Cabral at 808-961-2384 or Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.