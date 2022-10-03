Several baggage claim areas at Honolulu’s airport evacuated due to suspicious package; Road closures announced

Several baggage claim areas and gates were evacuated at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport this afternoon after a suspicious package was found.

Officers from the state Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident, officials said. Meanwhile, police have closed the eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Radford Drive and Kalaloa Street to investigate, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Closed are baggage claim areas 22-27 on the first floor of Terminal 2, as well as gates F-1 and F-2 on the second floor. They are located on the Diamond Head end of Terminal 2, which is formerly the Overseas Terminal.

Officials are advising travelers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.