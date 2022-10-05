comscore Fire rescue crews recover body of missing boat captain off Big Island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fire rescue crews recover body of missing boat captain off Big Island

Hawaii island fire rescue crews recovered the body of a man in waters off of Mahaiula Beach Park after a dive tour boat captain was reported missing.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said a crew member from a 35-foot dive tour boat reported the captain had stayed on the vessel during a dive Tuesday.

When the crew member returned to the boat, the captain was missing.

Fire rescue crews including the fire department responded to the area. The fire department said the rescue helicopter located and recovered the man’s body in waters about 30 yards off of Mahaiula Beach Park.

An investigation has been initiated into the exact cause of the man’s death.

