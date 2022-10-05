HTA contract extended 6 months as dispute nears resolution

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has extended a U.S. brand management and global support services contract by six months as a conflict over the contract nears a resolution.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism said in a news release today that there is a “pathway towards a resolution” between the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, two parties involved in the conflict.

The extension to HVCB’s current U.S. brand management and global support services contract will expire on March 31. The extension was agreed upon by all three parties. It previously had been extended for 90 days, until Sept. 28.

“I am very pleased with the progress that the two organizations have made in coming together so that we can move forward in the best interest of the State,” said DBEDT Director Mike McCartney in a statement. “Both organizations add tremendous value to the visitor industry with their commitment and skills. In the spirit of … the Aloha Spirit law, we plan to move quickly, collaboratively and with due diligence during this extension, to work through the details so that a resolution that is right for all of Hawai‘i is reached.”

The contested award to the CNHA was announced in June, and it was followed by a formal protest by HVCB. Both parties have since worked collaboratively to work toward a resolution, DBEDT said.