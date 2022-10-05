comscore Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 4:21 pm
  SIGURJON GUDJONSSON/NEW YORK CITY DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION VIA AP / OCT. 4 Britain's Princess Anne, accompanied by the agency's Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, left, as she rides in the pilothouse of the Staten Island Ferry "Sandy Ground," in New York Harbor. The trip on a the commuter ferry came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island's National Lighthouse Museum that included an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents.

    SIGURJON GUDJONSSON/NEW YORK CITY DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION VIA AP / OCT. 4

    Britain’s Princess Anne, accompanied by the agency’s Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, left, as she rides in the pilothouse of the Staten Island Ferry “Sandy Ground,” in New York Harbor. The trip on a the commuter ferry came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum that included an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents.

  JASON PADERON/STATEN ISLAND ADVANCE VIA AP / OCT. 4 Princess Anne receives a bouquet of flowers from Violet Cusick, age 5, at the National Lighthouse Museum, in Staten Island borough of New York. The princess was given a tour of the museum that included an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents.

    JASON PADERON/STATEN ISLAND ADVANCE VIA AP / OCT. 4

    Princess Anne receives a bouquet of flowers from Violet Cusick, age 5, at the National Lighthouse Museum, in Staten Island borough of New York. The princess was given a tour of the museum that included an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents.

NEW YORK >> Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City.

The sister of Britain’s King Charles III was ushered to the ferry’s pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday escorted by police boats. A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, according to silive.com.

The ferry trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum. The visit included an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, on the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents.

Princess Anne is the only daughter Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.

The princess attended a luncheon in Manhattan after the ferry trip and praised the lighthouse museum in a speech.

“The lighthouse still has a really important part to play,” she said. “The story that goes with lighthouses and how we got here is just as important, and (the) museum has made an astonishing impact in telling that story.”

