Man, 50, injured in apparent stabbing in Kalihi

A man is in stable condition after an apparent stabbing in Kalihi this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that a man in his 50s suffered stab wounds to his “upper extremity.” The incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Kalihi and Ahuula streets, near Kalakaua District Park.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital.
No additional information was provided.
