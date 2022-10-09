Honolulu Hale poised to issue outdoor dining permits

Starting Monday, Oahu restaurants can apply for a City and County of Honolulu permit for outdoor dining.

Under the two-year pilot program, six-month permits are available for establishments that are on the ground floor connecting to city sidewalks. All dining furniture must be removed between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Participating restaurants holding a valid liquor license will be allowed to serve alcohol.

The new city ordinance creating the program also mandates that at least 36 inches of walkable sidewalk must be available at all times, and the dining serv­ices must maintain a 5-foot radius away from bus stops and fire hydrants.

The idea for the pilot stemmed from a permit program former Mayor Kirk Caldwell launched during the height of the pandemic, when social distancing restrictions significantly reduced the count of diners allowed in indoor seating. At that time, Honolulu Hale allowed restaurants to apply for permits to use city sidewalks for dining service. However, after the city’s pandemic emergency order expired, so did the program.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed off on the pilot in July, after the City Council unanimously supported the proposal, which will be administered by the Department of Transportation Services. Applications are available on the DTS website.

In a news release, Blan­giardi said the pilot is expected to help boost economic recovery. He added, “Mahalo to the Honolulu City Council and the Hawaii Restaurant Association for collaborating with my administration on this initiative. When we work together, we can achieve great things for our community.”

Ave Kwok, incoming chair of the Hawaii Restaurant Association, said in a statement: “Restaurants face the challenge of rising costs and welcome new ways to increase revenue and give diners a wonderful experience.”