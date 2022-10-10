High surf advisory continues for most north-facing shores of Hawaii

A high surf advisory remains in place for the north-facing shores of most isles in Hawaii through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service reports a north swell will generate low-end, advisory-level surf of 10 to 15 feet for Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai and Hawaii island through this evening.

The swell peaked early this morning and should begin to slowly fade later today, officials said. Another swell later this week may once again increase surf along north-facing shores to near advisory levels.

Surf for west-facing shores is expected to remain at 3 to 5 feet this afternoon and Tuesday.

Surf for south-facing shores is expected to remain at 2 to 4 feet today and Tuesday. Surf for east-facing shores is expected to lower from 2 to 4 feet today to 1 to 3 feet Tuesday.

For north-facing shores, the public should be aware of strong, breaking waves, shore break, and strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.