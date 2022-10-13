Honolulu police investigating after car shot at in Waianae neighborhood

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder after a car was allegedly shot at in a Waianae neighborhood late Wednesday night.
Police said the incident occurred at about 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Waianae Valley Road and Mill Street.
Police reported no injuries, and offered no description of suspects or the car that was shot at.
The investigation is still ongoing as of this morning, police said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.