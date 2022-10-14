Man in critical condition after found unresponsive at Ko Olina lagoon

A man is in critical condition after lifeguards found him unresponsive at one of the lagoons at the Ko Olina Resort this afternoon.

At around 1:50 p.m., paramedics responded to a call regarding the drowning of an approximately 50-year-old man at the resort’s Lagoon 3, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

Life-saving measures were taken, and the patient was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No additional information about the incident was provided.