Honolulu firefighters extinguish shed fire in Kaneohe

Honolulu firefighters on Saturday afternoon extinguished a shed fire in Kaneohe that spread to the structure.

HFD received a 911 call at 4:17 p.m. Saturday for the brush fire near 46-500 Kuneki St. and sent a total of four units staffed with 14 personnel, with the first unit arriving on the scene 11 minutes later. Firefighters walked approximately 75 yards into the woods, where they discovered a shed with black smoke emanating from the louver vents on the structure’s side, HFD said. The fire then spread to the structure. Firefighters cleared the area with hand tools to access the structure and brought the fire under control at 5:22 p.m.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated cost of damage to the structure and its contents was not immediately available.