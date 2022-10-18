Simulated plane crash, training exercise to be held at Hilo Airport Wednesday

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is alerting the public of a simulated plane crash and disaster training exercise to take place Wednesday morning at Hilo Airport.

The training exercise, held triennially, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Hilo Airport (ITO). The exercise is being held to test the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities as outlined in the Airport Emergency Plan during a simulated disaster scenario.

Emergency vehicles and personnel, including the Hawaii Fire Department, may be seen moving about ITO Wednesday morning. In addition, there will be a simulated aircraft crash and manikins used to portray victims.

Electronic message boards will inform the public of the exercise, to be held on an alternate runway. No flight in or out of Hilo Airport will be affected, HDOT said.