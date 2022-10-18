comscore Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Hurricane Ian | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Hurricane Ian

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 8:05 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Water floods a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Oct. 1, after Hurricane Ian passed by the area. Florida lottery officials on Monday said that a winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers.

    Water floods a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Oct. 1, after Hurricane Ian passed by the area. Florida lottery officials on Monday said that a winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. >> A winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in a southwest Florida city hammered by Hurricane Ian late last month.

Florida lottery officials on Monday said one of the two winning tickets was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The other winning ticket was bought in California.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28 and has been blamed for more than 100 fatalities in the state. It was the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century. More than half of the storm-related deaths in Florida were reported in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers.

Lottery winners in Florida have 180 days to claim their prize. Under a new state law, lottery winners can remain anonymous for 90 days from the day they claim the winnings if their prize is worth $250,000 or more. Past winners have also set up legal trusts as a way to keep their identities anonymous.

