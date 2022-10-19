Suspect, 29, allegedly robs, cuts victim in Ewa Beach

A 29-year-old man was arrested this afternoon after allegedly using a knife in an Ewa Beach robbery.
The suspect allegedly confronted a 60-year-old man at around 4:15 p.m. today and demanded a chain he was wearing, the Honolulu Police Department reported. The suspect then allegedly took it by force before pulling out a knife and cutting the victim, who had tried to take it back.
The suspect fled on bicycle, but was located and arrested by police about 30 minutes later on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
