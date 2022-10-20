10 gambling machines, drugs, cash seized in raid of illegal game room in Aiea

Honolulu police seized 10 gambling machines, cash and drugs during a raid at an illegal game room in Aiea Wednesday.
Officers of the Narcotics/Vice Division executed a search warrant at 99-125 Puakala St.
Police arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices.
Officers also arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.
