2 people from California drown near Keanae Landing

Two people from California died this afternoon after drowning in Keanae, Maui officials reported.

At around 12:30 p.m. a 40-year-old man fell or was swept into the ocean near Keanae Landing, the Maui Fire Department reported, and a 42-year-old woman jumped in the water to help.

Nearby residents were able to pull the woman, who was unresponsive, from the water and provide aid. MFD, via its Air 1 helicopter, located the unresponsive man in the water and pulled him out as well.

Medics declared the woman and the man dead at the scene.

The exact details of the drownings are unknown. MFD reported that seas were 6-8 feet at the time.