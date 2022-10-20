Police identify motorcyclist who died in Hilo crash

A 45-year-old motorcyclist who died in Sunday’s two-vehicle collision in Hilo has been identified as Ryan Miras of Hilo, the Hawaii Police Department said.

A 2019 Honda motorcycle operated by Miras was traveling south on Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street when the motorcycle rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection at about 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Miras was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The Toyota driver, a 32-year-old man, was not injured.

Police said speed and the motorcyclist not wearing a helmet were factors in the collision.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police officer Clifford Antonio at 808-961-2339 or email Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.