UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Hawaii state senators join the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’ to discuss affordable housing; Tune in at 10:30 a.m.

State Sen. Stanley Chang and state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole join the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show today at 10:30 a.m. to answer viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

Friday, Oct. 21: State Sen. Stanley Chang and state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole on affordable housing (Topic: Their recent trip to Vienna, which could serve as a model for Honolulu in efforts to create more housing.)

Monday, Oct. 24: Infectious disease expert Dr. Tim Brown of the East-West Center

Wednesday, Oct. 26: OHA At-Large Candidate Forum: Brickwood Galuteria, Chad Owens and Sam King

Friday, Oct. 28: State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers President Robert Cavaco

Monday, Oct. 31: State Rep. Ryan Yamane and Hawaii Cannabis Industry Association Director Randy Gonce (Topic: Legalizing recreational cannabis in Hawaii)

"Spotlight Hawaii," which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Facebook page.