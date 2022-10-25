Firefighters extinguish blaze at multi-use building in North Kohala

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire at a multi-use building in North Kohala Monday.

Firefighters responded to a call of black smoke on Old Coast Guard Road at about 8:55 a.m.

When they arrived, crews saw a multi-use building on ranch land fully involved in flames, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 10:10 a.m and extinguished it just before 11 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

The fire department contacted the American Red Cross to assist property owners.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate has yet to be determined.