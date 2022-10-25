Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Fourteen people are being honored by the Better Chinatown Organization and the City and County of Honolulu for their contributions to Chinatown and the Chinese community. A story on Page B2 Monday inaccurately said they were being honored posthumously.

>> The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros advanced to the World Series, which starts Friday. A Page C1 headline Monday listed an incorrect team.