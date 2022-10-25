Sausages star in this easy sheet-pan dinner

In this rustic sheet-pan dinner, apples and shallots roast slowly alongside pork sausage, becoming fragrant and caramelized in the process. A quick toss with wholegrain mustard and apple cider vinegar adds a savory edge, making the apple and shallot mixture almost reminiscent of chutney. This recipe works equally well with both sweet and hot pork sausage, as well as any crisp apples, though a mix of red and green apples looks particularly nice. Serve with French green lentils and a green salad, with plenty of Dijon mustard on the side.

Sheet-Pan Sausages With Caramelized Shallots and Apples

Ingredients:

• 6 shallots, trimmed on both ends and peeled (about 6 ounces)

• 2 crisp apples (preferably one tart, like Granny Smith, and one sweet, like Fuji)

• 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more as needed

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 pound sweet or hot Italian sausages

• 3 fresh rosemary sprigs

• 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard

• 1 to 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar, to taste

• Chopped fresh parsley, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Cut the shallots lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick wedges. Core the apples and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges. Place the shallots and apples on a sheet pan, drizzle with the 1 tablespoon olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Roast the mixture for 10 to 15 minutes, until the shallots are just starting to brown at the edges.

Meanwhile, place the sausages on a plate. Using a fork, prick a few holes in each sausage. Drizzle the sausages with olive oil and toss to coat.

Add the rosemary and mustard to the pan with the apples and shallots, and toss, spreading everything out into one even layer. Arrange the sausages on the pan, evenly distributed, and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, flipping the sausages and tossing the apples and shallots with the juices released from the sausages halfway through, until the sausages are browned and cooked to 160 degrees and the shallots are tender and caramelized.

Transfer the sausages to a serving plat ter and discard the rosemary sprigs. Pour the vinegar over the apples and shallots, and toss well, scraping up any browned bits from the pan. Transfer to the serving platter with the sausages, sprinkle with parsley, if using, and serve immediately.

Total time: 50 minutes, serves 4.