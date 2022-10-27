Big Island police search for suspect in Kealakekua armed robbery

Hawaii island police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a Kealakekua restaurant Tuesday.
Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a robbery at the eatery in the 81-6000 block of Mamalahoa Highway at about 8:30 p.m.
Police said an unknown male entered the restaurant brandishing a handgun and demanded money from an employee. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as being in his 20s to mid-30s, 6 feet tall with a slender build and between 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.
The Area II Criminal Investigation Section has initiated a first-degree robbery investigation.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Individuals may also call Det. Sheldon Nakamoto at 808-326-4646 or email him at sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.