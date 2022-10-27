Big Island police search for suspect in Kealakekua armed robbery

Hawaii island police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a Kealakekua restaurant Tuesday.

Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a robbery at the eatery in the 81-6000 block of Mamalahoa Highway at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said an unknown male entered the restaurant brandishing a handgun and demanded money from an employee. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s to mid-30s, 6 feet tall with a slender build and between 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

The Area II Criminal Investigation Section has initiated a first-degree robbery investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Individuals may also call Det. Sheldon Nakamoto at 808-326-4646 or email him at sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.