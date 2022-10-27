Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> State Rep. Lauren Cheape Matsumoto currently represents House District 45. Redistricting now puts her in District 38, so she is not the district’s incumbent; she and Democrat Marilyn Lee are vying for this seat. A Wednesday editorial on Page A10 incorrectly said Cheape Matsumoto was the incumbent for District 38.

>> Ralph and Lillian Ferraz motivated their daughter, elections volunteer Yogi Fong, to help her community. The parents’ last name was misspelled in a story on Page A1 Wednesday.