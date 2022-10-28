Honolulu police open investigation into alleged bomb threat at Kapolei mall

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree terroristic threatening investigation in connection with an alleged bomb threat at the Ka Makana Alii shopping center in Kapolei today.
Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at the open-air shopping mall at 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway shortly after 12:30 p.m.
A police spokeswoman said nothing was found.
There are no arrests at this time in the case.
