GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team hosts Wyoming

The modern version of the Paniolo Trophy — the orginial was misplaced between 1999 and 2012 — will be the prize when Wyoming and Hawaii meet in today’s Mountain West football game at the Ching Complex. UH announced a sellout.

The Warriors are 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the Mountain West, with both league losses decided on the opposing teams’ final full possession. The Warriors need to win their final five games to avoid a second consecutive sub-.500 regular season.

It will be a gritty matchup between Wyoming’s run game (60.7% of the offensive snaps are designed rushes) and the Warriors’ improved ground defense (an average of 137.7 rushing yards allowed in last three games). Titus Swen and Da’Qualen “DQ” James are the 1-2 combo at running back for the Cowboys. James initially committed to UH in 2020, but after a delay in processing, he signed with Wyoming.

> In an unintended quarterback trade, Utah State’s Andrew Peasley went to Wyoming, and UW’s Levi Williams ended up with the Aggies. Peasley is a dual threat as the Cowboys’ starting QB.

Defensive end DaVonne Harris has seven of the Cowboys’ 25 sacks.

> UH’s Logan Taylor will make his second start in place of injured will linebacker Isaiah Tufaga. Taylor had a career-high 16 tackles against Colorado State last week.

