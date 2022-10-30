comscore Honolulu firefighters extinguish ventilation fire at Windward Mall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters extinguish ventilation fire at Windward Mall

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire this afternoon at Windward Mall in Kaneohe.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about a building fire at the mall and sent six units staffed with 22 personnel, with the first firefighters arriving at the scene at 12:03 p.m., according to a statement.

HFD reported light smoke rising from the rooftop and upon further investigation, discovered the metal exhaust ventilation ductwork servicing nearby eateries was on fire. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 12:20 p.m. and fully extinguished it 30 minutes later.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire is under investigation. The cause and damage estimates were not provided.

