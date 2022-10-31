Honolulu firefighters free pickup driver pinned under vehicle on H-1 freeway near Kapolei

UPDATE: 5:51 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters freed a driver this afternoon who was pinned under a pickup truck following a two-vehicle crash on the H-1 freeway westbound near Campbell Industrial Park off-ramp in Kapolei.

The Honolulu Fire Department reports receiving a 911 call at 4:22 p.m. today for a crash on the freeway involving two pickup trucks. HFD sent four resource units staffed with 14 personnel, with the first firefighters arriving at the scene at 4:28 p.m., according to a statement.

Both pickup trucks were resting on their four wheels. One occupant from the truck escaped safely, but the other truck’s driver needed to be rescued. Firefighters used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

All lanes of the H-1 freeway westbound near Campbell Industrial Park off-ramp in Kapolei have been temporarily closed following a crash.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, officials are working on vehicle extrication. The crash was reported before 4:30 p.m. today.

No further details were immediately available.