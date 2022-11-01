Navy wants Red Hill tanks and pipelines to remain in ground after defueling

The 20 massive fuel tanks, four surge tanks and associated piping system at Red Hill would remain in the ground after the Navy permanently shuts down the facility for fueling operations, according to a plan submitted by the Navy to the Hawaii Department of Health today.

The “closure in place” plan will allow the Navy to potentially find another use for the tanks, while minimizing environmental, public health and safety risks, according to the Navy.

The plan includes details about how the Navy will clean the tanks and pipelines, as well as a review of alternatives. In December, the Navy says it will provide DOH with a more comprehensive report from an independent contractor that provides a more detailed assessment of the pros and cons of alternatives, including an engineering analysis, cost estimates and timelines.

“The Navy’s submission of the Red Hill Tank Closure Plan is an important step forward towards the permanent closure of the tanks and piping infrastructure at Red Hill,” said Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment in a press release. “As we complete this work, we will prioritize safety while finding every opportunity to work with speed, and we will continue to collaborate and coordinate with Department of Health and other stakeholders.”

The Navy’s plan requires approval from DOH.

You can read the Navy’s plan here.