A substantial soup with lots of veggies

A substantial main course soup that usually contains beans or other legumes and lots of garden vegetables, call this soup a potage, if you like. Hard squash gives the soup body. Try acorn, Kabocha or delicata squash for a change from the ubiquitous butternut. This soup reheats beautifully, gaining character in the process, so it’s an ideal dish to prepare in advance.

Hearty Kale, Squash and Bean Soup

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds winter squash, such as acorn, Hubbard

or butternut, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• Salt and pepper

• Extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large leek, white and light green parts cut into small dice

• 2 medium onions, cut into small dice

• 1/2 pound semi-dry Spanish chorizo or smoked kielbasa, cut into thin coins

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

• 3 cups cooked cannellini beans, from 1 pound dry or use 2 (15-ounce) cans, rinsed and drained

• 8 cups water, bean broth or vegetable stock, plus more as needed

• 1 pound kale, mustard greens or beet greens, tough stems removed, leaves blanched briefly, squeezed dry and cut into 1/2-inch ribbons

Directions:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Put the squash cubes on a baking sheet, season with salt and pepper, and coat lightly with olive oil. Roast until tender and lightly caramelized, about 20 minutes. Set aside.

Meanwhile, in a heavy soup pot, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high. Add leeks, salt lightly and let cook, stirring, for about 5 minutes, until softened but still bright green. Remove leeks and set aside to stir into soup later.

Add a little more oil to the pot, then add the onions. Season with salt and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chorizo, garlic and red-pepper flakes, and cook for 2 minutes. Add cooked beans and 8 cups water, bean broth or vegetable stock, bring to a simmer, and cook gently for about 30 minutes. Taste and correct seasoning.

Gently stir in the cooked squash, kale and reserved leeks, and cook for 10 minutes more on low heat. Add a little more broth or water if the potage seems too thick. Check seasoning and adjust as needed.

To serve, ladle into bowls. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil.

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, serves 4-6.