Speed suspected as factor in fatal Maui vehicle crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
Speed is a suspected factor in an early morning single-vehicle crash that killed a 34-year-old man in Lahaina today, the Maui Police Department said.

The crash occurred on the Lahaina bypass, 911 feet north of Lahainaluna Road at about 12:30 a.m.

A police preliminary investigation revealed a white 2013 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on the bypass when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The sedan crossed a double solid yellow line and an oncoming lane before it crashed into a concrete wall, police said.

The driver, of Lahaina, was pronounced dead at the scene. Positive identification is pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The vehicle’s front and side airbags deployed upon impact.

It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

This is Maui County’s 17th traffic-related fatality compared to 15 at the same time last year.

