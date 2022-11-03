comscore Man, 66, dies in Nimitz Highway hit-and-run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 66, dies in Nimitz Highway hit-and-run

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 am

A 66-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway Wednesday night.

Honolulu police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on the highway when it struck the pedestrian who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway.

The vehicle fled the scene without rendering aid to the man.

The pedestrian was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

Police said it’s unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

This is the 40th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413.

