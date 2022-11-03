Man allegedly strikes acquaintance with vehicle in Waianae

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation after a male suspect allegedly struck a 28-year-old man with a vehicle in Waianae Wednesday.
Police said the suspect intentionally hit the victim with the vehicle on Ala Poko Street at about 6:40 p.m., causing bodily injury.
The suspect then fled the scene. Police noted the suspect and victim are acquaintances.
There are no arrests at this time.
